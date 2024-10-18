Gamecock-Themed Restaurant Offers Free Food and Drinks for Life to Five-Star QB Jared Curtis
In a bold and strategic move to attract five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, CB18 Bar & Grill owned by Gamecock legend and former quarterback Steve Taneyhill alongside co-owner Cocks by 90 has made an enticing offer: free food and drinks for life if Curtis chooses to commit to South Carolina.
Following Curtis's recent decommitment from the University of Georgia, the restaurant took to Twitter to propose this unique incentive, reflecting the growing influence of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals in college football recruiting. CB18 Bar & Grill is actively supporting Gamecock athletics and promoting a special NIL beer to help raise funds for the school. With Cocks by 90 as a co-owner, their partnership positions them as influential players within the Gamecock community.
As Curtis prepares to attend South Carolina's game against Texas A&M in two weeks, the offer serves as a strong signal from the Gamecock community about their commitment to attracting top talent. Many analysts are closely watching Curtis's recruitment, and South Carolina has emerged as a strong contender.
The Gamecocks have been actively pursuing Curtis for some time, even during their earlier recruitment of Landon Duckworth, the top dual-threat quarterback in the 2026 class. After Duckworth's recent decommitment—expected to lead him to UCF—South Carolina has shifted its focus to Curtis, highlighting a robust NIL package and the potential for early playing time.
The competition is fierce, with elite programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, and Oregon also vying for Curtis's commitment. However, South Carolina may have an edge, especially since Clemson has already secured commitments from two quarterbacks in the 2026 class, reducing their chances of being serious contenders.
As Curtis considers his options, the offer from CB18 Bar & Grill, along with the passionate backing of the Gamecock community, adds an interesting dynamic to his recruitment. This story is sure to generate buzz within the college football recruiting world as all eyes turn to Curtis and the possibilities that lie ahead for him and the Gamecocks.
