South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Announce Three New Coaching Hires at Friday's Press Conference

After the South Carolina Board of Trustees approved the contracts for the three new coaching hires by the football team on Thursday, head coach Shane Beamer officially introduced Kendal Briles (OC/QB), Randy Clements (OL), and Stan Drayton (RB/Assistant HC - Offense) in a press conference on Friday. Here's what the coaches said during the introductory presser.

Beamer opened the conference talking about his excitement with the hires and where this program is headed. He mentions the last couple of weeks has elevated this team overall.

'We haven't played a game since Thanksgiving weekend, but there's no doubt in my mind that we're a better football team than what we were a few weeks ago," Beamer said. "With the signing class we put together last week and these three additions [Briles, Clements, and Drayton] that we added to the program, couldn't be more fired up about that."

Speaking of the three new additions, Beamer adds they will help take the program to the next level.

"We've been able to add three people to our program that our fantastic leaders, fantastic men, [and] fantastic coaches. Guys that will help elevate this program to the next level. This program is in a better place than it was in December of 2020. There is zero doubt about that," Beamer said.

Former Gamecocks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders played for Kendal Briles during his time in Arkansas. Beamer said he called Rocket to ask his thoughts on the coach and Rocket couldn't say enough good things.

"If I said the name Kendal Briles to you, what would you say," Beamer asked Sanders. "He didn't hesitate, he said 'get it done'."

Building Around a Star QB

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers before the game Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When sharing his thoughts of joining the team, Briles said he is "incredibly blessed."

"It's been an unbelievable 24 hours being here," Briles said. "Just incredibly blessed and grateful to be here."

When asked if he the chance to see any tape of the offense from this past season, Briles said he has looked at some of the 2025 tape, but wants a clean slate with the team, something Clements mentioned as well in regards to the offensive line. He wants to evaluate the guys on the practice field first.

"I saw some guys that were really talented. We've just got to fine tune it a little bit. That's our job. That's why they call us coach. Definitely got some players on the field," Briles said.

Finally Briles was asked if he had conversations with quarterback LaNorris Sellers in the past couple weeks. Plus, how could a guy like Sellers fit into the air raid/veer and shoot kind of offense.

"No not in the last couple of weeks. Once it got, where we knew this thing (contract) was pretty much done, then had an opportunity to speak with him on the phone. It's really the offense fitting around him. He's the quarterback. He's touching the ball every single snap. I'm not going to go out there and do something he's not great at. We're going to build the offense around him and the rest of the personnel," Briles answered.

When Drayton was hired from Penn State, he not only received the running backs coach title, he also was named "Assistant Head Coach - Offense." When asked if there were any pleminary conversations about what that title meant for next season, here's what Drayton had to say.

"No. Not necessarily. I'm just here to be a part of this staff in whatever role I'm asked to do. It's going to force alignment in order for us to win, and that's what I'm here to do. That's pretty much it.

Briles and Clements will not coach in the bowl game with TCU after speaking with Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes. Drayton will however coach in Penn State's bowl game against Clemson, saying he has been through a lot with those guys. Drayton added "Let's go beat Clemson."

