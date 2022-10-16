Skip to main content

Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit

Defensive coordinator Clayton White stopped in Florida to watch South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard play.

South Carolina linebacker commit Grayson Howard has compiled a dominant season for Andrew Jackson High School. He was recently named to the Dick Butkus Watch List, an annual award given to the top high school linebacker.

Howard has been firm in his commitment to the Gamecocks, not even entertaining other schools. He's active on social media, recruiting others to join him in Columbia to play for head coach Shane Beamer.

However, even someone as committed as Howard wants to feel valued. Therefore, defensive coordinator Clayton White made the trip to Jacksonville, Florida, to watch Howard's team take on a rival.

Sources confirmed White spent the afternoon scouring the hour but that he was a full attendee for the game. Andrew Jackson walked away with a 6-2 win, a monumental victory that broke a twelve-game losing skid against the rival.

The Gamecocks envision Howard taking the next step at inside linebacker, leveraging his technique and power into an advanced skillset. He has the drive to become a strong player at the collegiate level, and the coaching he receives from South Carolina will determine his ceiling.

