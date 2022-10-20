Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina

Since head coach Lamont Paris and his inaugural staff arrived in Columbia, they've made recruiting a tremendous priority. They have identified several players from the 2023 and 2024 cycles that want to dawn the garnet and black threads in the future.

One of those prospects who's displayed SEC potential with his play is Cam Scott, who plays for the 5A Lexington Wildcats just three-minutes minutes west of Colonial Life Arena.

In terms of making your pitch to a player like Scott, who possesses many abilities, you must get them on your campus to showcase the atmosphere. Paris and his staff will get that opportunity beginning on Friday as Cam will make the short drive to Columbia to take his official visit to the hometown school.

It will be Cam Scott's second visit to South Carolina's campus to make an individual visit to check out the program. If Paris could nab his commitment, it would have reverberated effects on high school basketball in the state of South Carolina.

A Modern Day Sharpshooter

When watching his sophomore highlight reel, the main thing that stands out about Cam Scott is his ability to shoot the three-ball and how he can score. He can both catch and shoot the ball, stop mid-drive, and pop one from behind the arc, and he can even create his shot with a step-back fadeaway he possesses in his toolbox.

He can also score by slashing to the rack, finishing through contact, rising above the rim, and delivering thunderous slam dunks that make the fans get on their feet. Cam also provides support on the defensive end by showing an ability to read quick, easy outlet passes from opposing players and also being able to use his frame to block shots at times against smaller guards trying to drive to the rim.

He's a young player who is projected to make an immediate impact wherever he goes to play college ball, and if the Gamecocks want to be his choice, they'll need to make sure everything goes right on this weekend's pivotal visit this.

