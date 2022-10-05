Skip to main content

Jordan Butler Announces Decision

Forward Jordan Butler has officially announced his college decision. The talented senior was down to South Carolina, Missouri, and Auburn.

The recruiting trail has begun to heat up as many prospects attempt to finalize their recruitments before their senior high school season. Forward Jordan Butler is no different, as he has officially announced his college decision.

Butler was down to South Carolina, Auburn, and Missouri. Despite a productive visit, word trickled out that Auburn was out of the picture a few days before his commitment.

South Carolina had the upper hand to start, as they developed connections with the Butler family early. Butler's mother played her college basketball in the garnet and black, making them an obvious candidate for his services. Head coach Lamont Paris made him feel like a priority on his official visit, which the Butler family noted.

However, Missouri did an excellent job of positioning itself in his recruitment. Butler established strong relationships with several members of the Tiger coaching staff, making his decision that much more difficult.

Ultimately, Butler decided he will play his college basketball for Missouri. He made the announcement on Instagram Live with On3 senior insider Joseph Tipton.

Butler brings a lengthy 7-0 frame but is a slender 195 lbs. Butler should be a plus-switch defender immediately and has the potential to develop an offensive role around the basket early.

