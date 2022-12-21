Jatavius Shivers Signs Letter Of Intent

Offensive tackle is often a question mark in recruiting. Few players in America combine polish with elite athletic traits, meaning coaching staffs have to decide what they value more.

Offensive tackle Jatavius Shivers is still quite raw but is a mammoth of a man. Furthermore, he flashes polish in spurts and can become a reliable starter.

Development will be essential. Shivers must land in the right situation, but if someone nurtures him, they could watch him blossom into a complete player.

Prospect: Jatavius Shivers

Projected Position: OT

Vitals: 6-7 and 300 lbs.

School: Villa Rica High School (Villa Rica, Georgia)

Frame: Strong base with long arms and elite height. Could convert some fat to muscle in the coming seasons, but has a strong starting point.

Athleticism: Comfortable playing in space. Villa Rica had him spend time at both left and right tackle, asking him to get in space and make athletic plays all over the field.

Instincts: One instinct right now: put somebody in the ground. Needs to figure out the right balance between aggression and playing smart. Pancakes are great but not sustainable.

Polish: Has some work to do in pass protection. Also tends to be inconsistent with finishes; has all the ability and effort but doubts if he can finish the block.

Bottom Line: Shivers' athletic and physical testing is off the charts. He is raw but has the attitude to make a difference; he needs to weather the highs and lows and find the happy medium.

