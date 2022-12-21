Skip to main content

Kamron Sandlin Signs Letter Of Intent

Tight end Kamron Sandlin will switch positions with South Carolina but projects to be a difference maker.

South Carolina hasn't taken a quarterback during the 2023 cycle, though they are waiting on a decision from quarterback target LaNorris Sellers. While commit Kamron Sandlin played quarterback in high school, the staff prefers him as a tight end.

Sandlin has athletic traits that suggest he could operate out of the slot and work over the middle of the field. While he likely couldn't play in-line tight end in the SEC, he certainly has the tools to play tight end in some capacity.

Position switches are difficult and test the resolve of a player. By all accounts, Sandlin has a strong personal evaluation and is ready to take the challenge in stride.

Prospect: Kamron Sandlin

Projected Position: TE

Vitals: 6-2 and 215 lbs.

School: Anniston High School (Anniston, Alabama)

Frame: Is quite undersized for a tight end. Doesn't have the reach or frame to stand in line and block SEC defenders.

Athleticism: Complete athletic profile capable of outrunning high-level defenders. Sandlin often takes read plays out of the shotgun for long gains, reflective of his long speed.

Instincts: Spending time at the quarterback position helped Sandlin develop eye discipline. He knows how to react to things because he knows where they are coming from.

Polish: Sandlin has his work cut out for him. He will undergo a steep change physically and has to get accustomed to making plays out of the slot as a tight end.

Bottom Line: Switching positions will always be difficult, especially becoming a tight end. However, Sandlin has the athleticism and work ethic to make the transition work.

