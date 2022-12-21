Skip to main content

Kelton Henderson Signs Letter Of Intent

Wide receiver Kelton Henderson is officially a South Carolina Gamecock after a long tenure as a commit.

South Carolina ensured they had a lot of speed in their class this year. They took several speedsters at the wide receiver position, with one of the fastest being Kelton Henderson.

He played wide receiver and corner in high school but will be on the offensive side of the football in college. Henderson has all the athletic ability in the world and has a solid makeup to do some damage.

Prospect: Kelton Henderson

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 5-11 and 175 lbs.

School: Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, Florida)

Frame: Doesn't have a large frame but has a compact lower body. Won't add much muscle in college, but has powerful legs that should allow him to hold up in an SEC schedule.

Athleticism: Track speed. Henderson can fly across the football field and is often used on sweeps, screens, and reverses. Also has some jumping ability at the catch point.

Instincts: Knows how to locate defenders in space and make them miss. Doesn't do a great job of creating separation downfield when others might anticipate the landing point and lead the defensive back away from the ball.

Polish: An extremely raw receiver with a limited route tree. However, you always bet on speed.

Bottom Line: Henderson could have hooks for hands, and the defense would still have to account for him. His game-breaking speed adds a new wrinkle, and if he develops, he has the athletic ability to flourish.

