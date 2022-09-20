Film Room: Vicari Swain Could Be A Home Run

One month ago, wide receiver Vicari Swain pledged his services to the South Carolina Gamecocks. His commitment was met with excitement, but fans may not understand how impactful he could be.

Swain isn't a national star; most major recruiting services have him as a top-400 recruit. However, his tape shows an immediate difference maker who could garner playing time as early as next season.

Head coach Shane Beamer has shown that if freshmen can play, he will let them on the field. People aren't discussing Swain's name at the moment, but come next fall, he will be a hot topic.

Rare Game Speed

Swain ran a 4.40-second forty-yard dash earlier this year, an impressive feat in its own right. However, his game speed looks much faster than the number on a timer.

He outruns defenders consistently, whether they line up in off-man, press-man, or zone. Swain has legitimate track speed and accelerates quickly, gliding through the open field. South Carolina doesn't have a receiver that runs as effortlessly as Swain. His speed rivals SEC defensive backs right now, which alone could lend itself to early snaps.

Catch Point Skills

Quick receivers generally are just that; someone who can run downfield and track the ball, sometimes taking a sweep or toss outside the numbers. Swain is an exception to this rule, as he can make plays at the catch point.

He developed an uncanny ability to track the ball while playing free safety in high school, helping him on offense. Swain's hand-eye coordination creates windows that weren't initially present, giving him an unusually large catch radius for a 6-0 receiver.

Swain worked during the offseason between his sophomore and junior season to become more fluid at the catch point. He is now plucking balls out of the air rather than using his body to assist him.

Electric Ball Carrier

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is a one-of-one player. I'm not saying Swain will become Hill, but the two look similar with the ball in their hands. For one, they are built well for smaller receivers, carrying weight in their lower bodies.

They also share an elite center of gravity. Many say that Hill's best attribute is his speed, but what makes him so dangerous is his suddenness after the catch. Swain is built in the same mold, routinely bounding off defenders and re-directing to ruin angles.

South Carolina has been attempting to dial up the screen game all year and has been largely unsuccessful. Swain's intangibles could make him an effective screen player as a high school senior, meaning they could use him a lot in 2023.

Conclusion

Swain may be far from becoming a complete receiver, but his work ethic and development show us he can. South Carolina can use him in niche roles beginning next year, especially in the quick game.

His arrival won't be met with much anticipation because of the high school ranking, but come next spring, he should be drawing attention.

