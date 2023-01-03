KJ Bolden Is Down To 15

If you thought recruiting is a job that never sleeps, that idea should have been affirmed with the new year coming into the fold.

We have seen big-name high school players, such as KingJoseph Edwards and Hevin Brown-Shuler, cut their recruitment list significantly, and plenty more are on the way. On Sunday, high school superstar KJ Bolden added to that list and cut his list down to 15 schools, with South Carolina remaining in the mix.

Bolden, a five-star recruit from Buford, Georgia, is perhaps the most tantalizing prospect in the class of 2024. Bolden is a two-way player who can dominate on both sides. However, his efforts at safety are regarded as the best in the nation by many. His strength and on-field awareness allow him to not only be a shutdown safety but also line up in coverage or in the box and still be the best player on the field.

Not only is Bolden an incredible talent on the football field, but he is also an all-around athlete. Bolden finished in the top 10 in the Georgia 6A State Meet for the 100-yard dash as a freshman, as well as helping the Buford 4x100-yard dash relay team set a Georgia state record his sophomore year.

As expected, Bolden's shortened list contains only the best football programs in the country, including fellow SEC schools, Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, and Alabama. The non-SEC schools on Bolden's list are Oregon, USC, Michigan, Colorado, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

Landing Bolden will be an uphill battle for the Gamecocks, but even being included on the shortened list of one of the best high school players in the nation is a testament to the growing culture and commitment to securing the best talent.

