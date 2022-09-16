Skip to main content

2024 Hoops Prospect KJ Greene Jr. Visiting South Carolina

Point guard KJ Greene Jr. is considered one of the best prospects for his recruiting class, and he'll be visiting South Carolina this weekend.
Ever since his introductory press conference, where head coach Lamont Paris emphasized how much he loves to compete on the recruiting trail, he has backed up his words with actions by seeking out high-level recruits, both in-state and nationally.

One such prospect out of that group is KJ Greene Jr., a guard out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, GA, who's consistently seen being ranked as one of the top 100 prospects for the 2024 cycle by multiple recruiting services. Considering the amount of talent that can be found within four to five hours of driving distance from the University of South Carolina, Lamont Paris has made KJ Greene one of his priority targets.

KJ has appreciated the staff's pursuit and will reward their efforts. According to an article by On3's national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, KJ will be taking an unofficial visit to South Carolina this coming weekend to get a closer look at the program.

Although he's not expected to announce a commitment for the foreseeable future, KJ Greene Jr. would be viewed by the majority of the fanbase as a major get for Lamont Paris and company. So what skills and ability does KJ Greene bring to the hardwood that makes him such a coveted player?

A Quintessential Point Guard

When watching his sophomore season tape, there are a couple of position-specific traits that'll make you nod your head in intrigue, but the biggest thing that sticks out about KJ's game is his incredibly high basketball IQ for his age, which he showcases on both sides of the floor. 

While on defense, KJ has a keen awareness in terms of being able to telegraph passes from other spots on the floor, leading to Greene racking up steals and creating multiple fast break opportunities for his team. 

When Greene is driving to the basket, he understands the most important aspect of this shot selection is to protect the ball, and he does this by using his off-ball arm and subsequently turning his body while in the air. Unless the defender is hyperaggressive in trying to stonewall KJ, he has little to no chance of affecting the shot and more than likely would draw a foul in the process.

