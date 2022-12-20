Vicari Swain Visits Colorado

Colorado hired head coach Deion Sanders with one item in mind: growing the brand of Buffalo football. They can immediately compete with national schools for top talent, as Sanders is one of the hottest names in the sport.

He didn't have much time between his hiring and early national signing day. However, Sanders likely will land several big prospects because of his reputation.

While he was settling in, Sanders began to offer some of the top talents in the country. South Carolina wide receiver commit Vicari Swain received an offer from Colorado seven days after Sanders was hired and visited campus over the weekend.

Swain has been one of the biggest risers as the 2023 cycle closes. National recruiting outlets are beginning to realize how electric his game is; while his straight-line speed captures headlines, Swain's lateral agility sets him apart.

South Carolina won't let Sanders walk in and flip a valuable player without a fight. Swain's flirtation with Colorado may be nothing more than that, but it's something to keep an eye on in the hours leading up to early national signing day.

