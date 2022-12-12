MarShawn Lloyd Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina lost another top playmaker on Monday afternoon. Running back Marshawn Lloyd officially entered the transfer portal, according to Brad Crawford of 247 Sport.

Lloyd was their top playmaker for a good chunk of the season. He suffered a deep thigh bruise against Missouri and was never quite the same after that, as it lingered on and caused him to miss some time.

Several major programs will have interest here. Lloyd is a talented downhill back with eyes to read keys out of shotgun sets. South Carolina lost a key portion of their offense, which will hurt them in the coming days.

The Gamecocks also just hired their new offensive coordinator. Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains took the job after spending time in Fayetteville.

He has taken multiple stops in the NFL calling plays, something that head coach Shane Beamer cited as important to him. Beamer took his time searching after previous offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield left for Nebraska.

Many thought Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles would be the choice, but Carolina zeroed in on Loggains early in the process. The Gamecocks need someone who can get the ball into the hands of their playmakers, something that didn't happen consistently.

