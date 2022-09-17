2024 Blue-Chip QB Jayden Bradford In Columbia

While the Gamecocks already have one talented quarterback committed from the 2024 recruiting class in Dante Reno, another highly touted product Jayden Bradford continues to convey his interest in the program he grew up down the road from.

As first reported by The State's Ben Portnoy and later confirmed by The State's Lou Bezjak, the IMG Academy QB confirmed that he's currently on an unofficial visit for today's contest, as Bradford was spotted in the crowd right as the Gamecock walk was taking place.

Considering the close distance between Chapin and Columbia, it's no wonder that the connection between Bradford and the football program might be more personal than it is for other prospects who are going through the recruiting process.

Head coach Shane Beamer has exhausted all fronts on the recruiting trail and will leave no stone unturned. He scheduled several major prospects to visit this weekend, including top priority edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor.

He is pinning a lot of recruiting momentum on a strong performance against the defending national champions; we will see if that is rewarded.

