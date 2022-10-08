Analyzing Dante Reno's First Few Games

Head coach Shane Beamer has prioritized top-level prospects since arriving in Columbia, South Carolina. Beamer envisions the Gamecocks becoming a premier program for America's best, and so far, has done a great job.

Quarterback Dante Reno was an early pledge. He committed during the summer before his junior season despite garnering interest from other major programs, including Clemson.

Reno has been an active voice on the recruiting trail; he's been so involved that it sometimes overshadows the player he is. He has torn up the New England high school football scene since his freshman season and continues to make notable improvements.

While his national ranking may not reflect it, Reno has become one of the premier recruits across the country. His high school has played several games thus far, so we've gotten an extended look at what Reno is during his junior year.

High-Level Processor

Reno's best attribute is his mind, an encouraging sign for a young quarterback. He is the son of the current Yale head coach, Tony Reno. Dante confirmed in multiple interviews that he spent time with his father honing his mental capacity during the offseason.

He has an innate ability to read coverage presnap and adjust when the ball is live. Reno has a ton of responsibility for getting his squad into the proper checks and making the correct decision.

Opposing defenses have thrown every high-school coverage in the book at him. He's operated against quarters, Cover-3, man, anything you can name. Reno wins before the ball is snapped, an essential for young quarterbacks.

Impressive Arm Talent

Reno may not have the strongest arm, though it isn't bad by any stretch. However, his arm talent surpasses any expectations you may have had. His release lends itself to various deliveries, platforms, and velocities, which make any throw possible.

His arm enables some ill-advised throws; there are some sprinkling of back-foot dimes and cross-body highlights. However, those things aren't always going to work in college.

What will work is a coordinated effort to win from the pocket by altering how you deliver the ball. Reno incorporates immense arm talent into a standard offense, which is translatable to the next level.

Pocket Mobility

The most significant difference between Reno's sophomore and junior tapes is his movement within the pocket. Reno was a statue during his sophomore year if he wasn't breaking the pocket.

He confirmed that he lost fifteen to twenty pounds over the offseason to increase his pocket mobility. Reno has been manipulating the pocket, getting into throwing windows, and optimizing his release angle.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler struggles with pocket movement at the college level, which should illustrate how difficult it is. Reno is lightyears ahead of where he should be, preparing him for college.

