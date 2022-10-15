Trovon Baugh Honored As All-American

Head coach Shane Beamer has prioritized going out and finding elite prospects that come ready to play. Offensive lineman Trovon Baugh is a fantastic example, as he combines a strong motor with a unique physical skillset.

Baugh plays for Pace Academy in Georgia; the school Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer starred at years ago. Pace routinely pumps out top-notch athletes; Baugh is the most recent example.

He committed to the Under Armour All-American game earlier this summer and was officially presented with his jersey. The all-star game features some of the best prospects in the country, typically foreshadowing the next wave of college stars.

Baugh has been a firm pledge to the Gamecocks for quite some time. He ended his recruitment at the beginning of summer and hasn't wavered since. South Carolina has several vocal leaders on the trail, and Baugh headlines their efforts.

The Gamecocks have been rebuilding their offensive line and continue to make waves. Their group up front has made consistent improvement since the season began, and they are starting to accumulate talent.

