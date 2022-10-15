Skip to main content

Trovon Baugh Honored As All-American

South Carolina offensive line commit Trovon Baugh has officially been honored as an Under Armour All-American.

Head coach Shane Beamer has prioritized going out and finding elite prospects that come ready to play. Offensive lineman Trovon Baugh is a fantastic example, as he combines a strong motor with a unique physical skillset.

Baugh plays for Pace Academy in Georgia; the school Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer starred at years ago. Pace routinely pumps out top-notch athletes; Baugh is the most recent example.

He committed to the Under Armour All-American game earlier this summer and was officially presented with his jersey. The all-star game features some of the best prospects in the country, typically foreshadowing the next wave of college stars.

Baugh has been a firm pledge to the Gamecocks for quite some time. He ended his recruitment at the beginning of summer and hasn't wavered since. South Carolina has several vocal leaders on the trail, and Baugh headlines their efforts.

The Gamecocks have been rebuilding their offensive line and continue to make waves. Their group up front has made consistent improvement since the season began, and they are starting to accumulate talent.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

IMG_8213
Recruiting

Trovon Baugh Honored As All-American

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19197864
Football

How To Watch: SEC Saturdays

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17623176
Basketball

Details Released For Garnet & Black Madness

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19202330
Football

Best Bets For The Weekend

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17125420
Basketball

Hayden Brown Looks To Build Meaningful Relationships

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19203428
Football

Texas A&M Poses Unique Challenges

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 12.07.07 AM
Basketball

WATCH: GG Jackson Speaks With Media

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19223309
Football

Midseason Goals For South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8168
Recruiting

KJ Greene Jr. Becoming Priority Recruit

By Evan Crowell