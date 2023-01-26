South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor

Enticing one of the nation's top prospects can be difficult, but Shane Beamer and the South Carolina coaching staff are pulling out all the stops to try and bring one of those prospects home. Tight End prospect Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star ranked 17th in the nation by 247 sports, is one of the last elite players in the class of 2023 who has not committed yet.

With Harbor's commitment date just a week away, coming on February 1st, South Carolina's coaching staff is making every effort possible to try and get the highly-touted prospect in garnet and black. One of those efforts is an in-home visit, which Gamecocks coaches have set for Wednesday night. Shane Beamer and company visited the tight end Tuesday night in his home at 9 p.m. This in-home visit follows visits from schools such as Oregon and Michigan, which are also in on the Harbor sweepstakes.

Harbor's recruitment process has been making headlines as of late, particularly with his social media. Though his process has been eventful, with just a week left until his decision, it is important for South Carolina to keep the pressure on.

