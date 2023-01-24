Nyckoles Harbor Sends Social Media Into Frenzy With Colorado Rumblings

South Carolina is almost entirely done with the 2023 recruiting cycle as national signing day, which is on February 1st, is rapidly approaching. However, there are still a few key targets on the Gamecocks' recruiting board, including football and track star Nyckoles Harbor.

The Washington D.C. native has planned up to this point to announce his college decision on national signing day. His decision will come down to one of five schools: Oregon, South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland, and Southern California, based on his comments at the Under-Armour All-American game earlier this month.

However, Harbor sent the recruiting world into a collective craze on Monday morning. He posted a story to his Instagram account that indicated that he was in Boulder, Colorado, which happens to be the home of the Colorado Buffalos and first-year head coach Deion Sanders.

As time passed throughout the morning, these reports were quickly corrected. Harbor's father contacted multiple recruiting service outlets to set the record straight that Harbor was actually in school this morning and not visiting Colorado.

This comes in the aftermath of multiple Gamecock coaches heading out to Texas this past weekend to watch Harbor compete in a track meet where he set a new personal best in the 100-meter dash, finishing the sprint in an astonishing 6.64 seconds.

While it seems the Colorado visit didn't occur, Harbor will be mingling with the coaching staff of one program. Harbor's father told 247sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong that Oregon's coaching staff would have an in-home visit with Harbor and his family on Monday evening.

This in-home visit precedes Harbor's final official visit he'll be taking later this weekend to Eugene to get an even closer look at what the Oregon Ducks have to offer.

South Carolina and the rest of these perceived finalists are in the proverbial eleventh hour of Harbor's recruitment, which is sure to be a wild experience in and of itself, commitment notwithstanding.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.