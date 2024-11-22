South Carolina Football Targets Key Recruits as Signing Day Nears
As South Carolina's coaching staff continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, several committed prospects have emerged as serious flip contenders for the Gamecocks. Here’s a breakdown of key targets and their current recruitment situations, as well as a glance at South Carolina's growing 2025 recruiting class.
Steve Miller (CB)
The Georgia native and SoCal commit is set to visit South Carolina this weekend. Miller, a sought-after prospect, has generated buzz as the Gamecocks push to flip him from Southern California. Positive feedback from his camp suggests South Carolina is a serious contender.
Jared Smith (EDGE)
Currently ranked as a five-star and committed to Auburn, Smith remains high on South Carolina’s radar. After his second visit to Columbia this year, the Gamecocks have gained traction. This recruitment could turn into a tight three-way battle with Auburn and Ole Miss.
Kevin “Juju” Wynn (DT)
A highly coveted four-star defensive tackle, Wynn is committed to Florida State but has been actively pursued by South Carolina. With visits to schools like Georgia and Texas, the Gamecocks are making a strong push. Wynn is high school teammates with Steve Miller, adding another layer of intrigue.
Zavion Hardy (DT)
Hardy, the No. 1 JUCO player in the country, is a former South Carolina commit who is now pledged to Mississippi State. Despite this, the Gamecocks have remained in the picture, with Hardy maintaining contact with the staff and recently visiting Columbia.
AJ Brand (QB)
The Virginia Tech commit and Columbia native is one of the best quarterbacks in South Carolina. Initially recruited as a defensive back, the Gamecocks are now after him for his quarterbacking abilities. With Brand being high school teammates with top WR target Donovan Murph, this recruitment could have added value.
Michael Clayton (CB)
A four-star cornerback from Georgia and Rutgers commit, Clayton recently wrapped up an official visit to South Carolina. The Gamecocks have made a lasting impression and could shake things up in his recruitment come December.
Braxton Kyle (DT)
Committed to Rutgers, Kyle is among the most sought-after flip targets nationally. With SEC powerhouses Georgia and Texas in the mix, South Carolina has stepped in late but has secured an official visit.
Christian Ingram (DT)
The four-star tackle from Covington, Georgia, is nearing his decision, with South Carolina among his top schools. After visiting Georgia, Ingram is set to visit Columbia this weekend before heading to Vanderbilt for his final trip.
Kelten Mickell (DT)
A Liberty commit and one of the top JUCO players in the country, Mickell impressed South Carolina during his recent visit. While a commitment didn’t materialize, he remains an option depending on how the class shapes up.
Seven Cloud (DT)
Once committed to Georgia, Cloud is another JUCO prospect South Carolina likes but has yet to host on a visit. Though he’s not a lock for this class, the Gamecocks are keeping the door open as they evaluate depth at defensive tackle.
Jeff Overton (RB)
The Virginia Tech commit has been a long-standing target for South Carolina. While he’s not frequently mentioned, the Gamecocks are keeping tabs, especially as they explore options at running back.
Mike Tyler (TE)
The LSU commit and Columbia native has been one of the Gamecocks’ top flip targets. Tyler’s frequent visits to South Carolina suggest a legitimate chance for the Gamecocks to secure another homegrown talent.
Donovan Murph (WR)
A four-star receiver who recently reclassified from 2026 to 2025, Murph took an official visit to South Carolina last week and is set to visit Clemson next. He’ll make his decision at the All-American Bowl, with South Carolina currently leading the race.
Chandavian Bradley (EDGE)
The former Tennessee five-star and JUCO transfer is back on South Carolina’s radar. Though he hasn’t visited yet, the Gamecocks recently re-offered him, making this a recruitment to monitor closely.
Damola Ajidahun (OT)
Georgia Tech’s four-star commit remains a high-priority target for South Carolina. Despite two teammates choosing to stick with Georgia Tech for NIL reasons, Ajidahun is still considering the Gamecocks after a recent visit.
2025 Gamecock commits:
Four-Star WR Jordon Gidron
Four-Star WR Malik Clark
Four-Star WR Lex Cyrus
Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
Four-Star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Four-Star LB Jaquel Holman
Four-Star LB Donovan Darden
Four-Star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
Four-Star S Kendall Daniels Jr.
Three-Star QB Cutter Woods
Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
Three-Star LB Taeshawn Alston
Three-Star EDGE Anthony Addison
Three-Star LB Josh Smith
Three-Star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
Three-Star CB Christopher Hatfield
Three-Star LB AJ Holloway
Five-Star K Max Kelley
NR LS Kyler Farrow
