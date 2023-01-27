SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada

Sources confirm to Gamecocks Digest that the coaching staff has been in contact with former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada. Rashada recently reopened his recruitment after a NIL deal with the Gators fell through.

The mutual interest makes sense. Rashada is an uber-talented player with all the tools to succeed in college, while South Carolina put together a potent offensive attack to end the season.

South Carolina is in the mix here, but to what degree is unknown. Carolina signed four-star LaNorris Sellers in the 2023 class and has four-star Dante Reno in the fold for 2024.

Rashada was originally committed to Miami in June of 2022 and flipped to Florida in November, signing with them on early national signing day. After the NIL deal fell through, he requested out of his LOI has visited Arizona State and Colorado. He also has had an in-home visit with new TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

This recruitment may go past national signing day, so South Carolina could have some time to make a push for the five-star free agent.

South Carolina’s QB Room

Spencer Rattler

Luke Doty

Braden Davis

Tanner Bailey

LaNorris Sellers

Dante Reno (2024)

Head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are not afraid of making these guys work for a spot; the potential of adding Rashada speaks volumes to that and should be a sign to the fans that the best of the best will play at each position for years to come now with this amazing depth they are creating in South Carolina.

