South Carolina Lands Top QB Prospect Cutter Woods
South Carolina football fans have reason to celebrate as Cutter Woods, widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect in the state, has committed to the University of South Carolina following his official visit. This commitment comes after Woods showcased his exceptional skills at the Shane Beamer camp, leading to an offer from the Gamecocks.
Standing at 6 foot 2 and 210 pounds, Woods brings an impressive athletic profile and a remarkable high school career to the table. His high school stats are a testament to his talent and potential. In 2023, he was named MaxPreps South Carolina Player of the Year after leading Westside to a 14-1 record and a Class AAAA state title, the program’s first since 1969. He completed 220 of 317 passes (69.4%) for 3,915 yards, with 42 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 345 yards and 5 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. His performance in 2022 was equally impressive, posting a 10-3 record, completing 68.2% of his passes for 3,013 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Even as a freshman at Eastside, Woods showed promise, completing 51.6% of his passes for 827 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Scouts have noted Woods's ability as an experienced pocket passer with a favorable build. He excels in making anticipatory throws and connecting on timing-based routes. His advanced field vision and ability to process defensive schemes have been highlighted as key strengths. While he is athletic enough to extend plays and distribute the ball on the move, Woods is not primarily a running quarterback. However, his steady improvement and impressive 24-4 record as a starter over his sophomore and junior seasons indicate a bright future ahead.
Woods’s decision to join South Carolina adds significant depth to the Gamecocks' quarterback room. His rankings reflect his standing as a top-tier prospect: 247 Sports ranks him 719th nationally, 39th among quarterbacks, and 13th in South Carolina. ON3 Sports places him at 613th nationally, 37th among quarterbacks, and 13th in the state. ESPN ranks him 317th nationally, 36th among quarterbacks, and 10th in South Carolina. Rivals lists him as the 31st quarterback in the country and 7th in the state. His consensus ratings are 550th nationally, 36th among quarterbacks, and 11th in South Carolina, making him a three-star recruit.
As Cutter Woods embarks on his collegiate career, South Carolina fans eagerly anticipate the impact he will bring to the program. With his accuracy, football IQ, and consistent performance, Woods has the potential to become a game-changer for the Gamecocks on Saturdays.
