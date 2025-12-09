South Carolina DC Clayton White Drawing Interest From Other Programs

Coming into the offseason Shane Beamer had to focus on finding South Carolina's next offensive coordinator, but will Beamer also have to find a replacement for his defensive coordinator? On3 Sport's Pete Nakos reported on Monday that defensive coordinator Clayton White is on the short list for the same job at another SEC program. Could White actually be headed elsewhere in 2026?

White has been with the program in the defensive coordinator role since being hired by Beamer in 2021. Since accepting the posiiton, he has been a two-time Broyles Award nominee for the nation's top assistant coach (2021 and 2024), including being a semi-finalist in 2024. Over his four seasons in Columbia, White’s defenses have forced 88 turnovers, the highest mark in the SEC during that stretch.

In 2024, the Gamecocks ranked among the nation’s top-25 in nearly every defensive statistical category including scoring defense (12th), rush defense (18th), pass efficiency defense (21st), total defense (16th), turnovers gained (16th), sacks (6th), forced fumbles (1st), fumbles recovered (19th), and opponents fourth down pct. (1st). While the numbers didn't end up the same this season, White's defense was still one of the better units in the conference, especially against the pass.

Ripple Effect in the SEC

While the biggest news of the day for fans of the Gamecocks and the football program itself was the hiring of now former TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to fill the same role in Columbia, the surprising news that is now affecting the team was Tennessee deciding to move on from Tim Banks. Like White, Banks has been in charge of the Volunteers defense since 2021. He leaves after Tennessee closed the regular season last month ranked 92nd nationally in scoring defense (28.8 points per game) and 88th in yards allowed (395.5 per game).

This move could be viewed as somewhat of a surprise after Banks led one of the better units in the country in 2024. A defense that was arguably the catalyst for the Volunteers playoff push. But a down year created an open position that could make ripples across the conference.

White isn't the only candidate in the SEC involved as Georgia's co-defensive coordinator, and former Gamecocks DC, Travaris Robertson is also a potential target for Josh Heupel. In a move that will likely be announced sooner rather than later, the Gamecocks may not be waiting long to see if another major opening is coming this winter.

