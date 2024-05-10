South Carolina MBB Target & 2025 5-star Jamier Jones Announces Commitment Date
It's pretty clear to folks paying attention to South Carolina's men's basketball program that Lamont Paris is creating an environment where the Gamecocks could expect better end results year in and year out. That process began this past season when Carolina tied a school record for wins in a season (26) and made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years as a respectable No. 6 seed.
This has led to the Gamecocks gaining more traction with high school recruits who, a few years ago, may not have even batted an eye at the program. 2025 five-star Jamier Jones is an example of this, as he recently included South Carolina in his Top 6 and now appears set to make a college decision this coming Sunday per the X media account League Ready. The Gamecocks currently have two 2025 commits in the fold in four-star guard Eli Ellis and three-star forward Hayden Assemian.
