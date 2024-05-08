ICYMI: 2025 South Carolina Football Target Announces A Commitment Date
This past weekend, Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed a commitment from a 2026 in-state offensive line prospect in Anthony Baxter, continuing this recent run of the Gamecocks dominance when it comes to keep talented linemen within the Palmetto State's borders home. Could that trend be upheld this Summer? Carolina will have a chance to accomplish that aforementioned feat, as 2025 three-star and Gaffney product Shed Sarratt announced on Tuesday that he plans to make his college decision on June 14th in honor of his late Grandmother. Sarratt is rated the 37th-best interior offensive lineman, the 473th-best prospect in the country, and the 6th-best player in South Carolina according to On3 Sports' Industry Player Rankings.
Along with the Gamecocks, Sarratt has received offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, and several other Power 4 programs. South Carolina hosted Shed for their Spring game on April 20th and will bring him back to town for an official visit on June 21st, one week after his commitment.
