2025 Four-Star ATH Lagonza Hayward Includes South Carolina In Top 7
In the past two recruiting cycles, Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks have signed and held onto eight blue-chip prospects on the defensive side of the ball. Currently, the Gamecocks have one blue-chip defensive prospect committed to them in the 2025 class, four-star cornerback Shamari Earls, out of Virginia. However, Carolina remains in contention for several other targets on their board, including four-star athlete Lagonza Hayward, who included the SEC program in his Top 7 released on Tuesday morning. South Carolina remains in the race for Hayward's pledge alongside other programs like Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal', Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.
Loganza is currently listed as a safety by On3 Sports, whose Industry Ranking slots him as the 13th-best safety and 113th-best overall prospect in the country and the 15th-best prospect in the state of Georgia. According to his On3 profile, Hayward has only visited Columbia once, with Florida State and Alabama both sitting at the top, having drawn two visits each.
You Might Also Like:
- WATCH: Former Gamecock WR Xavier Legette Working On Footwork Ahead Of Joining Carolina Panthers
- College Football HQ Includes South Carolina's 2024 Football Schedule Amongst Toughest In The Country
- ICYMI: South Carolina Football Target Sam Haley Announces Commitment Date
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!