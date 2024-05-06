Gamecock Digest

Gamecock QB Commit Landon Duckworth Ranked No. 1 Dual-Threat QB In 2026 Class By ESPN

Andrew Lyon

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer high-fives his players after scoring versus the Vanderbilt Commodores
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer high-fives his players after scoring versus the Vanderbilt Commodores / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks are off to about as hot of a start as one could hope for in the 2026 recruiting class. Having landed commitments from 4-star QB Landon Duckworth, 4-star LB Rodney Colton, and three-star in-state OL Anthony Baxter, the Gamecocks already have the No. 1 recruiting class in the SEC for that cycle and the No. 3 class nationally per On3 Sports. Duckworth was the first one of the bunch to pledge to Carolina, and considering he has offers from programs like Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Arkansas, and several others, it's easy to see why fans and analysts alike think so highly of the rising junior.

ESPN believes in Landon's abilities to the point where they slotted him as their No. 1 Dual-Threat QB in their ESPN JR 300 Rankings that were recently put out. Duckworth is the highest-rated Gamecock commit in ESPN's 2026 rankings, coming in at No. 98 overall.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigestand on Facebook!

Published
Andrew Lyon

ANDREW LYON