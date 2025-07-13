South Carolina QB Target Landon Duckworth Has Set His Commitment For July 18th. A Deeper Look At The Prospect
Heavily coveted quarterback Landon Duckworth has set his commitment date. Duckworth is set to commit on July 18th at Jackson Community House in Jackson, Alabama at 4:00 pm. South Carolina will find out this upcoming week if they have their quarterback of the future.
The Gamecocks currently have one of the best quarterbacks in the country in LaNorris Sellers and a competent former five-star quarterback in Prentiss Air Noland. Duckworth is the perfect blend of a strong rocket arm with precision and dual-threat ability that can make you pay with his legs.
Duckworth lit it up on the gridiron in 2024. He was electric for the Jackson Aggies. Duckworth led the Aggies to a 14-1 record and a state championship as they defeated Cherokee County 69-6 in the state championship game. He finished his junior season with 3,439 yards passing and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had one of his best games this season against Mobile Christian (AL), throwing for 535 yards (season-high) and five touchdowns on a 77% completion percentage. Duckworth has improved every year he has been a starter, showcasing his potential generational talent as a quarterback.
His impressive season saw him be named 4A Back of the Year, 4A State Game MVP, AL.com Male Athlete of the Year, MaxPreps Small Town All-America second-team selection and Fox 10 Player of the Week.
Here is a more in-depth look at the type of quarterback he is per Director of Player Scouting Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.
“Dynamic dual-threat signal caller with rare physical tools that might eventually need two hands for all the rings that he has collected while in high school. Made-to-order for a modern spread attack with his quick release and zone-read talent. Ball placement can be a bit erratic when looking to target the intermediate parts of the field, but makes up for the spotty accuracy with his legs and agility as he can exit the pocket and create chunk plays. Lacks consistency with his mechanics, but has flashed the ability to change the arm angle and deliver some high-level throws while on the move in a camp setting, which is certainly encouraging. Also deserves some credit for his touch on deep shots as he has hit his weapons in stride, and in high-pressure situations.”
Duckworth is a must-have for the Gamecocks and will certainly help the Gamecocks with their recruiting because of how popular he is and the talent he is on the gridiron. More athletes are going to want to play with him because of how special he is.