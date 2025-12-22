South Carolina Quarterback Air Noland Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

South Carolina quarterback Air Noland is the latest player to announce their intentions of entering the transfer portal since the end of the regular season for the Gamecocks. Noland, a former Ohio State Buckeye, will now look for his third team in as many seasons.

Noland is a former four-star top-100 overall recruit in the 2024 class out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia. He spent one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to South Carolina last fall. He saw limited action as he was ultimately behind LaNorris Sellers, Luke Doty, and Cutter Woods on the depth chart.

One of the more talent players, especially at the quarterback spot, in the 2024 class, Noland was an Elite 11 Finalist and finished second at the camp during his recruitment. He is a talented player capable of making plays with his legs, but would rather attack defenses downfield from the pocket. A rare seen left handed passer, Noland has natural arm talent that can make throws at all three levels of the field.

During his junior season in high school, Noland passed for an incredible 55 touchdowns, which ranks second all-time in Georgia high school football history, surpassing NFL stars Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. That year, he led his team to a 13-2 record, further solidifying his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Noland finished high school with a 36-6 overall record as a starter.

Updating the Gamecocks QB Room

BREAKING: South Carolina QB Air Noland is entering the @TransferPortal, @On3Sports has learned



He was ranked as a Top 5 QB in the 2024 Rivals Industry Rankings



Started his career at Ohio Statehttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/n0izJxzH4u — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2025

With Noland out in Columbia, the Gamecocks still have a very talented quarterback room. LaNorris Sellers is the house hold name that make NFL draft scouts blush at his potential. While the deal isn't set in stone just yet, all signs point to Sellers remaining in Columbia for 2026 which solves any need the Gamecocks have at that position as far as a starter goes.

Behind Sellers is 2025 three-star signee Cutter Woods who performed well in limited action. Woods appeared in three games in reserve action this fall. He went 8/11 with 69 yards and an interception. Joining Woods is 2026 four-star signee Landon Duckworth. Duckworth is one of the more talented players in the 2026 class and has the tools to take over the job next offseason in a could be battle against Woods.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: