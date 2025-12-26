South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor Announces His Return to the Gamecocks for 2026

In an announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor announces he will return the the Gamecocks for another year in 2026. Harbor, a senior next season, had a decision to enter the NFL Draft, enter the transfer portal, or come back to Columbia for next season. Ultimately he chose to remain with South Carolina, joining teammates LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart.

Getting a player of Harbor's caliber back, could pay huge dividends in a new offense next season. A former five-star in the 2023 class, Harbor has all the physical tools an offensive coordinator and receivers coach can dream of. Now with his star quarterback also returning next season and in a more modern college football offense, Harbor could shine and race his way up NFL draft boards in 2027.

2025 was Harbor's best year in a Gamecocks' uniform. Appearing in 11 games, he caught 30 passes (second on the team) for 618 yards (led team) and six receiving touchdowns (led team). His 20.6 yards per reception average this past season is the third highest mark in program history.

Run It Back

Merry Christmas From 🎱 pic.twitter.com/R8Nyh7TEn8 — Nyckoles Harbor (@Nyck1k) December 25, 2025

In a similar move to star teammates Dylan Stewart and LaNorris Sellers, Harbor took to his X account to let fans know he was "running it back" with the only college team he has known for 2026. South Carolina has had quite the past couple weeks announcing Kendal Briles (OC/QB), Stan Drayton (Assistant Head Coach - Offense/RB), Randy Clements (OL), and Deion Barnes (DE/OLB) to the coaching staff, retaining star players, and even getting a head start on the 2027 recruiting class.

Shane Beamer and his staff has a lot of work to do once the portal window opens on Jan. 2. The team's offensive line depth has taken a huge hit since the offseason began and that room remains the team's biggest need during this transfer season. In addition to offensive line, the Gamecocks will need to add impact players at running back, tight end, wide receiver, defensive line, and in the secondary. Despite the needs, getting Harbor, Sellers, and Stewart to return is already a big win for this coaching staff. Now it's time to finalize the roster around those three stars.

