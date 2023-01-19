Tawaski Abrams Possesses Home-Run Ability

With the Gamecocks set to lose a bevy of wide receivers after the 2023 season, Justin Stepp, Shane Beamer, and South Carolina's offensive coaching staff have set out to find talented pass-catchers from the high school ranks that could come in and provide an immediate boost. One of those prospects they've identified is Florida native Tawaski Abrams, who recently announced his top 8 schools, including the Gamecocks.

When going back and watching highlights from his junior season at Dunbar High School, it's easy to see why South Carolina's offensive coaching staff is intrigued by the Fort Myers product. Abrams fits the mold of the modern-day receiver most college and NFL offenses look for, a good athlete who can make defenses pay both on shot plays and in the quick passing game.

Tawaski's incredible acceleration once he starts moving upfield makes him a threat on go, corner, and post routes from the slot position. He also has unbelievable short-field agility and high level dexterity in terms of maintaining his balance through contact, which can make him nightmarish for defensive backs in open space, whether he's the recipient of a quick screen or a swing pass to the flat.

Due to his athletic traits and varying ways he can get past defenders, Dunbar's coaching staff also put Abrams at both running back and on special teams as a returner, and Tawaski was able to still impact the game in a monumental way without skipping a beat. Abrams' combined positional versatility and athletic toolbox could help him see the field early wherever he plays at the next level, especially as he continues to add weight to his 175 lbs. frame, and his ability to be a game breaker for an offense could make him a perfect fit as a wide receiver in Columbia.

