Tawaski Abrams Narrows Recruitment

South Carolina target Tawaski Abrams announced his top eight on social media Tuesday afternoon, including the Gamecocks.
Tawaski Adams is one of multiple receiver targets the Gamecocks have on their recruiting board for the 2024 cycle, along with receivers like Mazeo Bennett, TyShun White, and Jayden Lewis.

South Carolina must rebuild depth. They already lost several receivers to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal and will lose more after the 2023 season. They got an added boost when star wideout Antwane Wells returned to school, but he likely has one season left in Columbia.

The possibility of losing their four most experienced wide receivers in just one offseason makes the position a strong priority in the 2024 recruiting cycle. It appears that for the time being, the Gamecocks will remain in the race for Abrams, who announced his top eight schools on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon. The group heavily focuses on the southeast, with several SEC rivals making the list.

Abrams is clearly a high talent with loads of potential, as evidenced by his list and offers from other schools like Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, and others.

