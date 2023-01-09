Antwane Wells Returns To South Carolina

Skip to main content

Antwane Wells Jr. Announces Return To South Carolina

Starting wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. announced that he will return to South Carolina for one more year.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells has announced his return for the 2023 season. This is huge news for head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, as Wells was a key player for the offense that took down two of the top 10 teams in college football, ending Clemson’s 40-game home-winning streak in the process.

The impact that he brings to the team is huge. With his playmaking ability and killer speed, he was all over the field last year making plays for his quarterback, Spencer Rattler.

As the main receiver last year for South Carolina, he led them in receiving yards with 928 and TDs with 6. His 928 receiving yards were also 4th in the SEC, and his 6 receiving touchdowns were 5th in the SEC.

Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler are viewed as a package deal. Wells spoke on record saying that his decision could depend on his quarterback’s decision.

The pair was at the 2023 football kickoff banquet and were spotted in classes on Monday. With the semester starting up again, it seemed inevitable that decisions would quickly come.

Gamecock fans everywhere should be excited that this elite playmaker is staying in Columbia.

