Tyshawn Russell Signs Letter Of Intent

Sources indicated to Gamecocks Digest that South Carolina intended to take at least one more receiver in their class.

While the staff felt they had a strong group, they also believed they were one away from compiling a complete class. They keyed in on wide receiver Tyshawn Russell, an under-the-radar speedster from Pennsylvania.

While Russell only had two P5 offers, he is a solid addition to this class. Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains intends to stretch the field; to do that, he needs electric playmakers.

Prospect: Tyshawn Russell

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-2 and 185 lbs.

School: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania)

Frame: Added a lot of muscle during his senior season of high school. Carries the weight well and has caught up to what other college-level wideouts enter at.

Athleticism: One of the better straight-line runners that South Carolina adds this cycle. His lateral agility is reminiscent of fellow commit Vicari Swain, and he can take the top off defenses.

Instincts: Has a solid understanding of where defenders are and how to avoid them. Shields the ball from defensive backs at the catch point.

Polish: Will need to go through some development as a route-runner in college. Often comes out of his brakes high and needs to get out of his stance more quickly.

Bottom Line: Russell is largely a projection, but the staff is betting on his speed and quick development.

