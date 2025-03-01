WBB: South Carolina Lands No. 4 Player in 2025 Class, Agot Makeer
The South Carolina Gamecocks have added another elite talent to their 2025 recruiting class, securing a commitment from Agot Makeer, the No. 4 overall player and top-ranked combo guard in the country.
Originally from Toronto, ON, Makeer plays at Montverde Academy (FL) after transferring from Crestwood Prep in the fall. She has thrived on one of the nation’s best high school teams, showcasing her versatility in the backcourt despite not having to dominate the ball as she did with Crestwood or her summer team, Kia Nurse Elite.
At 6-foot-2, Makeer has the ability to play both guard spots and even slide into a small forward role, giving South Carolina a dynamic and flexible option for the future. While she has added some physical strength, she still has room to develop physically, making her long-term potential even more exciting.
Makeer chose South Carolina over UConn and Michigan State.
2023-24 Stats (Montverde Academy):
Points: 17.7
Rebounds: 7.0
Assists: 2.3
Steals: 4.0
Blocks: 0.9
Dawn Staley continues to build one of the top recruiting classes in the country, and Makeer’s commitment further cements South Carolina’s place among the nation’s elite programs.
