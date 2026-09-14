Reviewing South Carolina's Offense Through the First Two Weeks of the Season

Kendal Briles was brought in to overhaul the South Carolina offense this season. The early returns for the Gamecocks offense has been positive, but there are still things that side of the ball needs to work on. With SEC play starting next week, here's an early season look at where the offense stands.

The sample size isn't big as the Gamecocks have only played Kent State and Towson, two teams who have inferior rosters versus what the team will face in the weeks ahead. However despite the talent discrepancy, South Carolina has shown much more growth than last season.

Offensive Line Appears to be a Strength

In 2025 South Carolina, with injuries and overall play, had one of the worst offense line groupings in the SEC. They ranked near the bottom of the SEC in rushing and sacks allowed. Time and time again the run game had no where to go and Sellers had hardly anytime to throw. This year is totally different.

An overhaul of the offensive line room (essentially five new starters) and the addition of Randy Clements as the offense line coach has turned this unit completely around. Instead of a bottom three unit in the conference last fall, the team now ranks as the top rushing attack in the SEC through two weeks. They also are tied for 6th in the conference in sacks given up. The combination of Clements and Briles has been a major plus so far for Shane Beamer.

Improved Rushing Attack

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) scores on a 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of that top ranked run game, South Carolina has found a running back. Rahsul Faison last season was talented enough to be a lead back in this conference, but he is gone now and Matt Fuller is back to lead the running back room.

Fuller leads the team in rushing with 21 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Jabree Coleman has been a great addition from Penn State. He is averaging over 10 yards per carry and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. This in combination with Sellers' elite running ability has completely changed the threat for opposing defensive coordinators to have to deal with.

Where the Team Needs Improvement

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Towson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The passing game is much better than a year ago, but if this past Saturday showed anything its that it could be even better. In week one Sellers was efficient as he finished the game completing 19 of 23 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the receivers combined for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

Those numbers dropped in a massive way in week two. Sellers only completed 10 of his 23 passes for 96 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Receivers struggled with dropped passes and South Carolina was forced to rely on the run game to beat Towson. As we saw against Kent State the unit has a high gear, but it must be consistent if the Gamecocks want to hit their ceiling this fall.