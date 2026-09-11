Bold Predictions for When the South Carolina Gamecocks Take on Towson

We are just over 24 hours away from South Carolina's Salute the Troops game against Towson and that can only mean one thing. Bold predictions time! South Carolina Gamecocks on SI's Alex Joyce gives his three boldest predictions heading Saturday night's matchup.

As I came up with these predictions I wanted to give each level of the team some love, without going over board. I'm not going to go over the top and say Nyck Harbor has 200 receiving yards, however I won't make it easy and say this offense scores 30. These are four predictions that I believe are bold, but could still happen.

South Carolina Defense Grabs Three Interceptions

I wrote about this earlier in the week when we broke down Towson, but this is an offense that wants to throw the ball a lot. They are built to attack downfield and that should not change this week. That style of play will play right into the strength of this Gamecocks defense. Vicari Swain, Judge Collier, David Bucey, Peyton Williams, Gerald Kilgore, and Quay'sheed Scott all will get shots to create turnovers on Saturday night. Predicting one is easy. Two is a little tougher, but three interceptions? That's where I'm making my bold claim. To go a step further, I believe Swain, Williams, and a true freshman are the ones to pick off passes this weekend.

The Offense Crosses the 600 Yard Mark Again

Even against what is seemingly an inferior opponent on paper, 600 yards of offense isn't easy. The 645 yards Kendal Briles' offense put up against Kent State was the first time South Carolina has reached that mark since Nov. 23,2024 against Wofford. I don't believe South Carolina has to wait almost two years to reach that mark again. In fact, I think it only takes them a week. The Briles system is built for big plays and has a quarterback that is perfect for it. I would like to see the running game reach the 300-yard mark as that remains the biggest question mark outside of offensive line play for this offense.

Vicari Swain Houses a Punt

Q2 3:07 | South Carolina: 14, SC State: 3



Folks, this isn’t a typo. Vicari Swain has done it again. After David Bucey got a hand on SC State’s punt, Swain picks up the football and takes it 42 yards to the house.



Two punt return TDs for Swain tonight. Three in two games. https://t.co/iGGylQ6Lr4 pic.twitter.com/YjpzrcHxcS — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) September 7, 2025

Remember the start to last season, where Swain returned three punts for touchdowns in two weeks? He began the season with an 80-yard touchdown return against Virginia Tech and followed that up with two more against South Carolina State the very next week. He is one of the most dangerous return men in the SEC and gets his chance to prove that this weekend.