South Carolina Gamecocks vs Towson: Kickoff Time, How-To-Watch, and More

After a dominant week one performance over Kent State, the Gamecocks are back in action for their first night game of the season. Towson comes in for the first night game of the year in Williams-Brice Stadium. Here is everything you need to know on how to watch the game and if you are attending.

Last week South Carolina showed major improvements on both sides of the ball. The defense was fast, tenacious, and physical, however it was the offense that won the day. Newly hired offensive coordinator Kendal Briles looks like a home run. The 57 points scored on Saturday were the most points scored in week one of the Shane Beamer era. The 57 point win was also the largest margin of victory in the Beamer era.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was 19 of 23 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. The offense was efficient, explosive, and all around a much better unit than we have seen in previous years. This should not change on Saturday with the Tigers coming into town. Towson is 0-2 on the year and just gave up 45 points in a loss to Navy. Briles, Sellers, and the rest of the offense should feast once again.

Saturday will be the first ever meeting between the Gamecocks and Tigers. South Carolina will be looking to move to 2-0 on the season before heading into conference play against Mississippi State.

How-To-Watch South Carolina vs Towson

Sep 5, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Donovan Murph (6) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

Good news is the near triple digit weather we saw last week will be much, much cooler on Saturday evening. The bad news? It may be a rainy day. The Weather Channel is forecasting a day filled with thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms could come in the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 70s. If you're attending the game, come prepared with a rain jacket just in case.

Salute the Troops

This will also be the Gamecocks' annual Salute the Troops game, in addition to the Scouts, Youth Sports and Faith & Family group theme days. Each year under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have showed their appreciation to the United States military. This year the game falls on the Towson Tigers week.

Tickets for the game are still on sale.