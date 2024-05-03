Series Primer: No. 15 South Carolina At Missouri
After having played a Top 25 opponent in each of their last six SEC series, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks will finally get to play an easier matchup on paper as they take on the Missouri Tigers, who currently possess the second-worst conference and worst home record in the league. However, this is a series that's been hyper-competitive in recent years, as four of the last six games between both teams have been decided by three runs or less.
A big reason why Missouri has struggled to this point in the season is this: despite the fact they have the second-most at-bats and fifth-most plate appearances in the SEC this season, they rank dead last or are tied for dead last in nine out of nineteen hitting statistical categories. The Tigers also rank second-to-last in hits allowed and first in hit batters as far as pitching statistics are concerned.
Probable Pitching Matchups (Per GamecocksOnline)
Friday
South Carolina Roman Kimball (R-So., RHP) 2-1, 4.10 ERA, 26.1 IP, 26 BB, 36 K
Missouri Logan Lunceford (So. RHP) 1-4, 7.04 ERA, 47.1 IP, 17 BB, 43 K
Saturday
South Carolina Eli Jones (Jr. RHP) 3-2, 3.91 ERA, 53.0 IP, 15 BB, 44 K
Missouri Javyn Pimental (Jr. LHP) 2-2, 3.64 ERA, 42.0 IP, 13 BB, 45 K
Sunday
South Carolina TBA
Missouri TBA
How To Watch: No. 15 South Carolina At Missouri
- Gamedays: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 3rd-5th, 2024
- Venue: Taylor Stadium (Columbia, MO)
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET for Game 1 | 4:00 pm ET for Game 2 | 2:00 PM ET for Game 3
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network Plus for all games
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Radio: Gamecock Radio Network
