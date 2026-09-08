Taking An Early Look at South Carolina's Next Opponent the Towson Tigers

Towson and South Carolina are preparing to meet for their first time in their programs history on Saturday evening. With a two game sample size, we take an early look at the Tigers to see what challenges they pose and where the Gamecocks can exploit them this weekend.

This year's Salute the Troops matchup is a 7:00 pm (ET) kick against Towson live on ESPN+/SECN+. Weather could impact this one as thunderstorms are expected throughout the day. For more on the game and how to watch, click here.

While the team and staff certainly won't view the matchup this way, this is the final "tune up" game for the Gamecocks before 10 straight power four opponents. Last week was a massive success for the team as a whole. Another dominant win could instill confidence as the team prepared for SEC play.

Can Towson Stop the Run?

Sep 5, 2026; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Braxton Woodson (5) rushes during the first half Towson Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn ImagesGilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Towson is staring at an 0-3 start to their season following defeats at the hands of Maine and Navy. Last week the Midshipmen ran for 506 yards on 73 carries and six touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry. Navy brings a much more unique rushing attack than most of college football, but it's an area the Gamecocks may be able to exploit on Saturday evening.

In week one against Maine, the Tigers gave up 130 yards rushing and one touchdown. They did hold Maine to 3.9 yards per carry. While South Carolina may not have the same offensive rush plan as Navy, the team proved they can run the ball against teams who struggle to stop the run. Against Kent State, the Gamecocks ran for 278 yards on 39 carries, good enough for 7.1 yards per carry, to go along with four touchdowns. They should be able to once again dominate in the run game.

Can South Carolina Slow Down Towson's Passing Attack?

Sep 5, 2026; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Towson Tigers quarterback Andrew Indorf (13) throws from the pocket during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively the Gamecocks should hold the Tigers to less than 100 yards rushing, but it's the passing attack Clayton White's defense will want to watch out for. Quarterback Andrew Indorf has been very efficient through the air this season. He has completed 28 of 39 passes for 475 yards, with four touchdowns, and one interceptions.

Against Navy, Indorf threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes (13 for 18). The Gamecocks counter with an experienced back end that will have plenty of opportunities to create turnovers, especially if the defense can make the Tigers one dimensional.

Despite having the overwhelming talent advantage, this game will come down to line of scrimmage play. South Carolina should be able to run the ball and stop the run all night long, which forecasts into another big win as conference play starts next week.