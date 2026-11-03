Shane Beamers Provides Positive Update on South Carolina's Starting Running Back

Following Saturday's win over Oklahoma, South Carolina expected the worst when it came to the injury news surrounding their starting running back. On Tuesday head coach Shane Beamer provided an encouraging update that could see Fuller return this season.

During his weekly press conference, Beamer told reporters there is a chance Fuller's injury is not season ending and that he could return after the regular season.

Shane Beamer said there's a chance RB Matt Fuller, who had surgery on Sunday morning, could return for the postseason.



The Gamecocks can become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday against Texas A&M. — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) November 3, 2026

This means Fuller will miss the final four games of South Carolina's regular season. The Gamecocks can reach bowl eligibility on Saturday with a win over Texas A&M. At 5-3 the team would only need to win one of the their last four to reach that mark.

The question would become if, or when, South Carolina becomes bowl eligible would it make sense to rush Fuller back. Of course if he is healthy and wants to play, he should be on the field. However if he is less than 100 percent, it may make more sense to keep him on the sidelines and prep for next season.

If this past weekend was the last time we see Fuller for the 2026 season, he finishes leading the Gamecocks' running back room in carries (94), yards (530), and touchdowns (5). When Fuller had to come off the field, South Carolina turned to Jabree Coleman. The rest of the way that room will be led by Coleman and a rotation of Isaiah Augustave, Jawarn Howell, and Christian Clark.

Running Back Rotation

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer congratulates running back Jabree Coleman (21) after a touchdown against the Towson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jabree Coleman stands to take the majority of the reps with Fuller on the sidelines. He has 44 carries on the year, more than double the next tailback (Augustave), 284 yards, and four touchdowns. Coleman followed new running backs coach Stan Drayton from Penn State in this previous offseason. In last week's matchup against Oklahoma, Coleman led all running backs with 13 carries and 62 yards.

Clark, Augustave, and Howell will take the by committee approach whenever Coleman steps off the field. It will be up to Drayton to determine the rotation based upon who has the hot hand and what the gameplan dictates.

The biggest weapon still remains with the quarterback. LaNorris Sellers leads the team in rushing and is the best playmaker the team has with the ball in his hands. The Gamecocks will undoubtedly lose production with Fuller sidelined for the foreseeable future. But they should be able to recover with the emergence of Coleman and the mobility of Sellers.