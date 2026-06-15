South Carolina Baseball: Kevin Schnall and the Gamecocks Add Key Pieces to 2027 Roster

A week has not gone by since South Carolina hired Kevin Schnall as the baseball program's next head coach and he has hit the ground running. This weekend was a big success from a recruiting standpoint from the players Schnall has added in the high school ranks, the transfer portal, and those announcing returns to the Garnet and Black in 2027.

Cooper Parks is back for his third season in Columbia, after leading the team in ERA last season. Parks was a steady presence for a struggling bullpen in 2026. He posted a 2.36 ERA, a 4-1 record on the mound, and held opponents to a .186 batting average in just over 34 innings pitched. Parks has primarily been used out of the bullpen and that's where he should be expected to stay for next season.

Outfielder Tyler Bak was one of the best transfer additions in the Paul Mainieri era. Coming over Wofford last offseason, appeared in 56 games last season for the Gamecocks, with 55 starts. Among players with more than 10 starts, Bak was tied for fourth on the team in batting average (.247), scored 30 runs, drove in 28 base runners, and led the team with nine stolen bases. He should be able to be a consistent outfielder the team can trust day to day next season.

Solidifying the Pitching Staff

The first commitment of the weekend came by the way of JUCO transfer pitcher Brock Johnson from Central Arizona. Johnson had a great year in 2026 that saw him start 16 games, post a 8-2 record, with a 2.96 ERA, and 91 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched. The right hander will have two years left of eligibility.

Building the 2027 High School Class

On Sunday, the Gamecocks added one of the best high school prospects in the class in catcher Brogan Witcher. The Bakersfield, California native reclassified from the 2028 class, per 247Sports, and will now join South Carolina as part of its 2027 class. Below is the scouting report on Witcher from Perfect Game Baseball.

"Tall athletic build with some lean present strength and big physical projection remaining. Primary catcher on defense with definite two-way potential on the mound. Sets up side saddle behind the plate, clean exchange, repeated his mechanics well, accurate throws, under control, showed a right knee down stance as well with athleticism and bend out of the crouch, accurate with feel. Right-handed hitter, even base, open front side, high hands, high back elbow, small stride and simple parts, balanced, fast bat, plenty to project on, on the barrel every swing."

Andres Jimenez from Stone Mountain, Georgia, asl announced his commitment to the Gamecocks on Sunday. Jimenez is a right handed pitcher who struck out 99 batters last season and offers the versatility to play third base. Perfect Game Baseball wrote about what Jimenez offers at the next level.

"Works from a drop step delivery with a belt high leg raise, good tempo and repeats his mechanics well. Fastball sat in the upper 80's with 2-seam run and 4-seam ride. Slider with tight lateral action and curveball with depth and late sinking changeup for four-pitch starter profile."

Schnall added five good pieces to the roster for both the immediate and the future. After having major success with Coastal Carolina, he will be expected to get the Gamecocks back to postseason contention quickly. With the moves made so far, the team appears headed in that direction.