South Carolina Baseball Adds to the Pitching Rotation Following Controversial Court Ruling Over the Weekend

College athletics has seen lots of changes throughout the last few years. One of the more recent changes stems from a Colorado judge ruling which allows all class of 2022 high school athletes who played out their college eligibility this spring to be declared eligible for the 2026 season. South Carolina baseball is poised to take advantage of this ruling after picking up a rotational arm for next season.

Greg Shaw III joins the squad after spending the last two seasons with the UConn Huskies. In 2025, his first season with the team, Shaw appeared in 26 games on the mound (team-high), going 4-0 on the year with a 4.45 ERA. That season he totaled 54.2 innings, 43 strikeouts, 18 walks, and one save. The highlight of 2025 came in the Big East tournament where he pitched five innings of relief giving up zero runs, zero walks and adding three strikeouts vs. St. John's (5/22).

In 2026, Shaw was even better for the Huskies. This past year he appeared in 21 games on the mound, posted a 4-1 record, and improved his ERA to a 3.38. Shaw pitched 42.2 innings in 2026 with 40 strikeouts, 18 walks, and four saves. Against Santa Clara this season, Shaw was excellent on the mound as he racked up a season high seven strikeouts giving up zero runs in 3.2 innings of work.

How Shaw Fits With South Carolina

Former UConn Huskie reliever Greg Shaw has committed to South Carolina. The incoming Gamecock is a funky look, which allows his stuff to play up. Big, strong kid who can fill a variety of roles. https://t.co/b8dtrDKVto — Brian Recca (@brian_recca) August 2, 2026

Shaw is a big add for new Gamecocks head coach Kevin Schnall, who is revamping the entire squad. One of the biggest pluses Shaw provides is his ability to eat innings for South Carolina next season. He as the chops to be a shut down reliever, but if things aren't going well to start the game, Shaw can be a trusted bullpen arm to settle the game down.

Schnall has rebuilt both the roster and coaching staff since being hired on June 9. In his two seasons as head skipper of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, his teams have amassed a 93-36 overall record, which includes a school record 56 wins, a Sun Belt regular-season championships and tournament championship, as well as a run to the Men's College World Series final.

He was one of the hottest coaching names in this hiring cycle and will be tasked with turning around a Gamecocks baseball program that has fallen from grace over the last two seasons. Players like Shaw should help elevate the floor of this team moving forward and be a step in the right direction of getting South Carolina back in postseason play.