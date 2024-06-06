South Carolina Baseball Lands Commit In Middle Of Coaching Search
The South Carolina Baseball program is in the midst of a coaching search for the first time in nearly a decade. The removal of skipper Mark Kingston after nine seasons as the head coach of South Carolina's baseball program didn't come as much of a surprise following a less than .500 record in the SEC for the 2nd time in three years. South Carolina hasn't made it to Omaha since 2012.
That year in 2012 also happens to coincide with the departure of Ray Tanner as the head baseball coach, Tanner is now the athletic director which provides the Gamecocks with a very unique sense of stability nationally. Especially on the recruiting trail.
The Gamecocks had 17 commits in the 2025 recruiting class when Kingston was relieved of his duties, with another 20 players committed in the 2024 class. Wednesday, they added another as 2025 North Myrtle Beach prospect Luke Roupe has announced he is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Roupe is a right-handed pitcher and corner infielder that was formerly committed to Vanderbilt before announcing that he'd be switching to the home-state program.
