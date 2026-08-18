South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Defensive Backs

The season is right getting closer and closer which means it's time to take a look at position groups on the South Carolina roster. The secondary for South Carolina has been a strong unit for back to back seasons, which is a tribute both to the team's development and leadership We break down this year's group of defensive backs and who can be difference makers this season.

Arguably the most consistent unit for the Gamecocks in the last two seasons, and this year seems no different. Three of the spots have clear starters lined up, but there is a battle brewing for the others. Depth and experience are strong once again for Clayton White's secondary.

Experience trio returns in the secondary

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (20) defends Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) on an incomplete pass in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Returning for his fourth year, and third as a starter, Judge Collier will man one of the outside corner spots this fall. Last season, Collier appeared in nine games, making eight starts, while missing three due to injury. He posted 28 tackles including 25 solo stops with one tackle for loss and one pass break up. His highest tackle game of the season came at home against Oklahoma (10). This is coming off a sophomore season where he was earned second team All-SEC honors according to College Football Nation.

Opposite of Collier, is redshirt junior Vicari Swain. Last season he played in all 12 contests, making three starts against South Carolina State, Missouri, and Kentucky. He put up 28 total tackles, 24 solo, to go along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, five pass breakups, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Swain not only comes in cover opposing wide receivers. He is also one of the more dangerous return men in the country. In 2026, he earned post-season All-SEC honors as a return specialist from the league’s 16 coaches (3rd team), Phil Steele (2nd team), Sports Info Solutions (1st team) and PFSN (3rd team).

Now to the back end of the defense, Peyton Williams will man one of the safety spots this season. Williams was one of the three players Shane Beamer brought to SEC Media Days in July. He started all 12 games last season, totaling 50 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, two picks, two breakups and a forced fumble.

Who starts at nickel?

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Gerald Kilgore (23) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gerald Kilgore returns to Columbia to battle with Kentucky transfer Quay'sheed Scott for the starting nickel gig. Serving mainly as a backup, Kilgore appeared in all 12 games and finished with 14 tackles including 1.0 tackle for loss. Scott started all 12 games for Kentucky in 2025. Last season for the Wildcats, he posted 39 tackles including 26 solo stops, had 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass breakups. Both should get run at the position, but Scott may be the leader in the clubhouse.

David Bucey has the inside tack for the starting safety job opposite Williams. Bucey is a physical defender capable of manning the safety and nickel spots. He has appeared in all 25 games since he arrived on campus, making one start.

Other names to watch out for include a pair of true freshmen in Kosci Barnes and J'Zavien Currence. Both were talented prospects in the 2026 class and should see the field this season. Demarcus Leach, Kendall Daniels Jr., Jalewis Solomon, Kelvin Hunter, and Jaquel Holman provide the depth in a secondary that should once again be a strength in Clayton White's defense.