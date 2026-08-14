South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

The season is right around the corner which means it's time to take a look at position groups on the Gamecocks roster. The offensive line group looks to be a much better unit than what we saw on the field last year, however time will tell. We break down the offensive line room and who the starting five may be before kickoff on Sept 5.

Last season South Carolina fielded one of the worst offensive line units in the conference. Head coach Shane Beamer put an emphasis on turning that unit around this season with the addition of Randy Clements as the team's new offensive line coordinator and turning over the room in the transfer portal. The line will almost certainly feature four new starters and play a pivotal role in the success of Kendal Briles' offense.

The Starting Five

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Hank Purvis (58) walks onto the field Saturday, April 12, 2025, during the spring showcase at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The five starters that begin the year against Kent State may not be the same starting five that we see come October, especially if Jacarrius Peak isn't available. Peak was the prized offensive tackle the Gamecocks were able to land in the transfer portal out of NC State. He is expected to man the left tackle role once he is medically cleared. Earlier in the offseason Peak was injured in non-football related activities, but as fall camp begins it appears Peak is getting closer and closer to being on the field.

"They're [Peak and Dylan Stewart] at practice and they're doing different parts of what they're able to. As far as timeline, we'll go with what the doctors tell us. They're right on track and progressing nicely," Beamer said.

Beamer adds the main benchmark they are looking for on Peak is him being a full participant in practice. "We're not going to throw a guy out there in a game before he goes through a full practice with us."

Let's say everyone is healthy, as it currently stands the room is better and deeper than it was a year ago. The right tackle spot may be the weakest link to start, but Clements should have them playing much better as the season goes along. Here's how I view the unit to look for most of the season:

I'll add a caveat to this. It would not be surprising to see Darius Gray take over one of the two guard spots by season's end. The five-star true freshman has all the natural ability in the world and despite only being here in the summer, it appears he's making a name for himself.

"He's [Darius Gray] pretty impressive," Beamer said. "The summer that he had was elite. What he was able to do physically in the summer time was really impressive as a true freshman. The initial impressions are really good. He's going to be a really good player here."

Depth

Zyon Guiles X Profile

One of the biggest reasons this room should be better than a bottom third unit in the conference has to do with the overall depth added to the room. Nolan Hay, a redshirt season, appeared in four games last season, making two starts at center. Should Miller go down, the Gamecocks have an experienced player ready to fill that roll.

Don't sleep on the freshmen. We mentioned Darius Gray above, however Zyon Guiles may have a shot to play at tackle this season as well. Guiles needs to add mass to his frame, but he was a top ten tackle in the 2026 class. He has the capability to, at minimum, be a great depth piece as the year goes along.

In addition to those two, Dayne Arnett (OT), Ebubedike Nnabugwu (IOL), Adedamola Ajidahun (IOL), and Seth Smith (OT) all should provide quality depth should anyone else go down this fall.

In terms of injury, South Carolina needs to stay healthy at tackle. If the unit takes a hit, it will be easier to replace players along the interior of the line than at tackle.