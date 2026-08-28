South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line

The season is nearly here and we are continuing our coverage on the South Carolina roster as we break it down by position groups. The defesnive line for South Carolina needs to have a big bounce back year in 2026 for the Gamecocks to get back to where they want to be. We break down this year's line and who can be difference makers this season.

Coming into the season, the defensive line room looks more complete than it did a year ago. Coming into 2025, South Carolina lost three highly experienced interior defensive linemen to the NFL and replaced them with guys looking to prove themselves. That resulted in a big drop off in production and played a large role in why South Carolina was a bottom three rushing defense last fall.

This year is different. Head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White brought back a mix of guys from last year's roster and added an influx of talent through the transfer portal and high school ranks. This group has the talent to at least be a league average run stopping unit.

Can Brownlow-Dindy Live Up to the Five-Star Billing?

#Gamecocks D-Line coach Travian Robertson on Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and his enhanced role.



Sponsored by Lexington Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Our team of experts is here to keep you healthy and active. Life’s a sport, keep playing! pic.twitter.com/ZAHboWweX3 — 107.5 The Game (@1075thegame) August 6, 2026

In terms of size and athleticism, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is a football coaches dream on the defensive line. At 6-foot-3 and 300+ pounds, Brownlow-Dindy posted a 34.5 inch vertical and 4.4 in the short shuttle coming out of high school. His career so far hasn't lived up to the recruiting billing that he was given when he signed with Texas A&M. However, if Clayton White can pull that out of him, the Gamecocks defensive line can be a surprise unit this fall amongst SEC defenses.

Newest Additions

"That dude...he's a dude"



- South Carolina OL Nolan Hay describing freshman DL Noah Clark — Michael Sauls (@mcsauls) August 11, 2026

The team went after several talented players in the transfer portal and high school ranks. Kelby Collins (Alabama), Tomiwa Durojaiye (Illinois), and Jordan Thomas (Georgia) were all added from big time programs and looking for an opportunity to showcase their skills. Can they raise the floor of this unit? Can they develop into playable starters or key rotational pieces? Those are the two questions that will need to be answered this fall.

Aiden Harris (four-star) and Noah Clark (four-star) come in as true freshmen looking to carve out a role. As I mentioned in the the edge rusher breakdown with Julian Walker, Noah Clark is someone I'm keeping an eye on this year. Walker has a easier path with the depth of the edge room, but Clark may play his way into a regular role by November.

Troy Pikes returns for his fourth season in Columbia. He appeared in all 12 games last season while posting 16 tackles, including a career-high five in the season finale against Clemson. In his fourth year, he knows what is expected of him and has the experience the team can rely on going forward.