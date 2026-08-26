South Carolina Football Roster Breakdown: Edge Rushers

The season is nearly here and we are continuing our coverage on the South Carolina roster as we break it down by position groups. The edge rusher group for South Carolina has a lot of intrigue this year from proven production and potential. We break down this year's group of pass rushers and who can be difference makers this season.

While the rest of the defensive line will play a large role as well, South Carolina's edge rushers will need to help turn around a front that gave up 111.08 yards per game on the ground (14th in the SEC) and came away with 21 sacks (tied for 14th in the SEC). Health and roster additions should help get the Gamecocks back to the form of 2024 where they were one of the better units in the SEC at both metrics.

Can Stewart Shine This Fall?

Nov 1, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) tackles Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Might as well start with the biggest name on defense in edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Stewart, who is expected to miss some time, returns as one of the premier edge defenders in college football. He burst onto the scene as a true freshman, but injuries hampered him during the 2025 season. He displays the size, speed, and pass rushing tools NFL teams covet at the next level.

Should he remain healthy this year, a double digit sack season isn't out of the question. Stewart is expected to be a coveted first rounder in next year's draft. I'm interested to see if he can elevate his draft stock even more by threatening Jadeveon Clowney's Gamecocks single season sack record (13).

True Freshman Wild Card

Behind Stewart several talented players have an opportunity to show out in 2025. True freshman Julian Walker is a player I'm keeping an eye on this season. Walker was a top 100 player in the 2026 class and looks the part of an SEC defender at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He displays impressive athleticism which can help get by opposing tackles and get in the way of passing lanes. It may take him some time to develop, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Walker be a key factor down the stretch for this pass rush.

Who Breaks Out Next to Stewart?

Drew Collins (Arkansas State) and Caleb Herring (Tennessee) offer depth and upside to the position as well. Collins appeared in 12 games in his second season recording 6 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Herring appeared in all 13 games for the Vols in 2026, including being a disruptive force against a top 10 Georgia team last season. The former four star is certainly capable of doing that more regularly this season.

In addition to the names above, Jaquavious Dodd, Kobby Sakyi-Prah, George Wilson Jr., and Anthony Addison all expect to play a factor this season. Stewart is the only guy written in pen for playing time when healthy this year, who emerges behind him will be fun to watch.