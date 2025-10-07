South Carolina Gamecocks Tight End Michael Smith Announces Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
Former four-star tight end Michael Smith is no longer with the South Carolina program and plans to enter the transfer portal. Per On3's Pete Nakos, Smith will redshirt the rest of this year and enter the portal when it opens.
Smith enjoyed some success his true freshman season as he caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a score. He served in a rotational role behind starter Josh Simon. This season however has not gone to plan as Smith has only recorded two catches for 20 yards in the first two weeks of the season.
The 6-foot-6 and 248 pound sophomore came to the Gamecocks as a highly rated prospect out of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia. He joined the team during the summer of 2024, but was able to find his way onto the field quickly as a freshman.
Smith appeared in 12 of 13 games making seven starts. Along with left tackle Josiah Thompson, he became the first true freshman to start a season since 2019. His best game came in Week 2 of 2024 when he set season highs with three catches for 44 yards including a season-long 36-yard reception at Kentucky. He was also named to the 2024-25 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
Tight ends Brady Hunt and Jordan Dingle have received a majority of the opportunities at the position so far through five games. The two have combined for 10 catches for 127 yards. Smith will be away from the team it appears and be looking for his next team once the transfer portal opens at the end of the season.