South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Lineman Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as defensive lineman Zavion Hardy announces his decision to enter the portal via his X account on Thursday.

Hardy was transferred to South Carolina in last year's cycle as the number one ranked junior college (JUCO) player in the country. He was the only JUCO signee of the 2024 class for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. However things have not worked out for Hardy in a Carolina uniform as he only appeared in one game this season against Coastal Carolina and didn't log a stat.

The now former Gamecock announced his transfer decision on his X account saying "I will be entering the transfer portal!! AGTG."

Opens door for incoming freshman

I will be entering the transfer portal!! AGTG🙏🏾 — Zay Hardy (@hardy_zavion) December 4, 2025

Hardy's departure only opens the door that much more for incoming true freshmen to compete for early playing time. South Carolina signed 12 of its 14 man class during the start of Wednesday's Early Signing Day period, with the remaining two set to sign today.

Four-star Aiden Harris, Four-star Noah Clark, and three-star edge Keenan Britt will have the opportunity to come in and compete for playing time right away. The Gamecocks should bring in some transfer portal additions into the room, but Hardy's departure along with eligibility losses will open a path to playing time for those in Columbia next fall.

This is the second player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Now former Gamecocks' offensive lineman Nick Sharpe announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday.

