The final SEC game of the season is here for the Gamecocks as they welcome former east rival Georgia to Columbia on Saturday. With the odds stacked up against them, here are three bold predictions from the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff that may help in pulling off the upset.

South Carolina Passes for 200+ Yards

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. South Carolina won 42-25. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In modern college football this may not seem like that much of a prediction, however Georgia has only allowed two teams to throw for 200 or more yards this season. The two teams who were able to accomplish this were Oklahoma with John Mateer (231) and Arkansas with KJ Jackson (212). Since then the Gamecocks haven't given up 200 yards in any game which includes Vanderbilt, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

This week LaNorris Sellers will get his shot against this secondary. The offense may be without Mazeo Bennett Jr. this week, but is trending towards having Nyck Harbor be available. With Harbor, DJ Black, and Donovan Murph, Sellers has the weapons to threaten this Georgia defense on Saturday night.

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South Carolina Gets a Special Teams Turnover

Since the Gamecocks are heavy underdogs against a talented football team, they will need to take chances to steal a possession or two. The way I see that happening is forcing Georgia into mistakes on special teams. Whether it is through a surprise onside kick, blocked punt, or blocked field goal, the Gamecocks will get at least one special teams turnover giving their offense the ball in great field position.

Georgia Is Held Under 150 Rushing Yards

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (13) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs are not only the best rushing offense in the SEC, they're one of the best rushing offenses in the entire Power Four. Not many teams have been able to line up and beat them off the ball, however South Carolina does have the athletes to at least force Georgia to throw the ball more often. The number to pay attention to here is 30.

Georgia is 1-1 on the year when Gunner Stockton has to throw 30 or more pass attempts in a single game. Going back to 2024, the Bulldogs are 5-3 overall when Gunner attempts at least 30 pass attempts in the game. South Carolina's offense will have to help out here as well, but if you can limit the run game and force Gunner Stockton to beat you through the air, the Gamecocks will have a chance at the upset on Saturday night.